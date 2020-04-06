DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.23 ($18.87).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC opened at €10.04 ($11.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.91. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.23). The company has a market capitalization of $767.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.