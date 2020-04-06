DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.29).

Shares of ETR DIC traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €9.86 ($11.47). 408,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.91. The stock has a market cap of $767.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

