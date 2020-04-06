Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

