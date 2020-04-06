Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $637,672.67 and $9.86 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $55.22 or 0.00776635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

