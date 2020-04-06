Digital Insurance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $463,447.53 and approximately $56.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00798858 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

