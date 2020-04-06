DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.26. 69,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,819. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

