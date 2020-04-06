DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $593,989.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00055323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00987580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

