DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 66.7% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $3,732.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00787905 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

