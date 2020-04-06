Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $39.91 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

