Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $23,417.79 and $39.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00340297 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00420347 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.