Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $953,178.75 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $953,178.75 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016545 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003518 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003165 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

