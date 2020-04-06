Dine Brands Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. MKM Partners downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 2,260,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.