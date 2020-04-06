Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $40.49 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

