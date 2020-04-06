Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 21,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,189 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $14.80. 1,587,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,641,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

