Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. 216,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.