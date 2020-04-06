Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $155,958,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,183,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

