DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.59. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

