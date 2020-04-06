Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) Insider Martin Whitaker Acquires 19,146 Shares

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) insider Martin Whitaker bought 19,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,552.34 ($7,303.79).

Diurnal Group stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Monday. Diurnal Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.80.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Diurnal Group PLC will post -27.0599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diurnal Group

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.