Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $239.41 million and approximately $163.09 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, ZB.COM, QBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00598896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007361 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,026,753,521 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

