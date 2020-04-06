Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.93. 437,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,120. Dollar General has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.