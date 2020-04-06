Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

