Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $5.37 on Monday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,010. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.59.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

