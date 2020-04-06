Dollarama (DOL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

3/26/2020 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

3/25/2020 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Dollarama was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$53.00.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.70. The company had a trading volume of 770,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. Dollarama Inc has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

