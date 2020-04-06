Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$38.51 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.