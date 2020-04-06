Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. 5,044,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

