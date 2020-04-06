Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 5,044,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

