Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.37 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $10.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $328.23 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

