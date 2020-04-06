Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:UFS opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 192,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

