Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Domtar worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Domtar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of UFS opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

