Domtar (UFS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domtar (NYSE: UFS) recently:

3/23/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/17/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at UFS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/10/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

Shares of UFS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.58. 33,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

