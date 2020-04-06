Donald A. Foss Sells 5,170 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $1,244,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,103,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CACC stock traded up $36.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.50. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $357.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.