DopeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,332.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $196,513.78 and $3,332.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00616687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

