DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,294. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.