Dover (DOV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dover (NYSE: DOV):

4/1/2020 – Dover had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

3/23/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/18/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE DOV opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

