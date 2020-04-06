Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,556.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 15% against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $5,110.85 and $7,556.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hoo, Bancor Network and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,928,039 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.