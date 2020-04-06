Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $50,054.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

