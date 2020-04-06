DREP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,655.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. DREP has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $153,655.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

