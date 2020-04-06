Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.71 and a beta of 1.49. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $16,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

