Dropil Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $37,745.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dropil has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007155 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001198 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00046718 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,770,083,428 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

