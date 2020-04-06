DTE Energy (DTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $153.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DTE opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

