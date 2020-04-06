DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $250,286.89 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $250,286.89 and $421.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005655 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

