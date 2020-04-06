Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.23 ($33.99).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUE. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €18.89 ($21.97) on Monday. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

