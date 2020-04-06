Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) recently:

4/6/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/19/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 1,201,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,080. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

