DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 173.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 328,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.33 on Monday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

