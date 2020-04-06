Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $222,807.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.04688498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037537 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.