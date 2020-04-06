Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,204.30 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $163,204.30 and $293,938.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072831 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00368359 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000923 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00044841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009398 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012835 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,305 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.