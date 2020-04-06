E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Main First Bank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 188,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

