East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $24.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 106,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.