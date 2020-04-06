eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

EBAY stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $68,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

