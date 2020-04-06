Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,013.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $147.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

